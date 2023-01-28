Paris [France], January 27 (ANI): France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs on Thursday said that France is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the signature of the Indo-French Strategic Partnership. The ministry said the two countries must use this opportunity to write a new chapter in their strategic partnership in all fields.

"Today, on the occasion of India's Republic Day, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the signature of the Indo-French Strategic Partnership," France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson said on Thursday, according to a press briefing issued on the Embassy of France in Washington, D.C.'s website.

According to the ministry spokesman, the anniversary makes 2023 an exceptional year in the relationship between our two countries. "We must use this opportunity to write a new chapter in our strategic partnership in all of the fields that have contributed to its excellence thus far, such as defense, space, nuclear energy, maritime security and, more generally speaking, cooperation on security issues," the spokesman said according to the press briefing.

A concrete example of India-France cooperation is seen in the stop made by the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle in Goa this past weekend following the joint Indo-French exercise Varuna.

Further illustrations of this can be found in the partnership that our countries have developed in a wide range of strategic fields, ranging from submarines to combat aviation and climate change, via the International Solar Alliance, the ministry spokesman said.

A roadmap for this new phase in our relationship will be presented soon. Throughout this year, which will also be marked by India's G20 presidency, many projects in different fields will celebrate this anniversary and highlight France's increasingly close relationship with India, an essential partner in our Indo-Pacific strategy, the spokesman said according to the press briefing.

The Diplomat Magazine recently said that the India-France strategic partnership presents itself as a pragmatic framework of convergence between the major powers of the East and West, writes Don McLain Gill, a Manila-based geopolitical analyst.

According to Gill, the time-tested India-France strategic partnership continues to gain momentum given both sides' adherence to peace, stability, and strategic autonomy.

France has not only backed India's position on various international issues but has also established itself as India's second-largest defense supplier in 2017-22.

"India has continually come out to defend and support France on issues ranging from its counter-terror policies to its international geopolitical role," writes Gill for The Diplomat Magazine.

Both India and France have deepened their cooperation to address contemporary trends in international affairs such as unfolding strategic complexities in the Indo-Pacific Region. (ANI)

