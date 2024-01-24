Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Lusaka, Jan 23 (AP) Authorities in Zambia said on Tuesday they were frantically pumping water and mud from a Chinese-owned copper mine where seven miners were trapped underground.

The two Chinese workers and five Zambian ones were caught on Monday when water and mud entered the shaft where they worked at the Macrolink mine in Ndola, about 400 kilometers (248 miles) from the capital, Lusaka. Another miner escaped.

Also Read | Canada Immigration System: Opposition Blames 'Incompetent' Canadian PM Justin Trudeau for Causing Immigration 'Mess'.

Copperbelt Province police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba told The Associated Press that authorities were mobilising equipment from various mining companies for what they hoped was still a rescue mission.

“For now, we are still hopeful that they are still alive,” he said.

Also Read | Iran Executes Man for Killing Policeman in 2022 Nationwide Protests Linked to Mahsa Amini Death.

Local media reported that the miners were working at around 235 meters (257 yards) underground.

Local media reported that the miner who escaped, Penjani Kaumba, said he noticed water coming from a tunnel and immediately informed colleagues, but it was too late.

Zambia is one of the world's largest copper producers, and Chinese firms have invested billions of dollars in mining there.

Another mine accident in Zambia in November killed at least 11 people, with others missing.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)