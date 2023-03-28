Paris, Mar 28 (AP) France's top court has ruled against extraditing 10 former far-left Italian militants who were convicted for attacks carried out in the 1970s and 1980s.

The two women and eight men fled Italy after their convictions and before they could be sent to prison. Now ranging in age from 62 to 79, they have lived freely in France for decades.

The crimes for which they were convicted include the killing of a Carabinieri paramilitary general and the kidnapping of a judge, both in 1980.

Resistance by French authorities to incarcerating the Italians has long been a thorny issue between Paris and Rome.

Over the years, Italy has sought the extradition of around 200 convicted former militants believed to be in France over the years. (AP)

