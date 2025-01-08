Dubai [UAE], January 8 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai on Wednesday, and affirmed India's commitment to provide further humanitarian and development assistance to the Afghan people

India agreed to promote trade and commerce, including through Chabahar port. It will also extend its support to the health sector and rehabilitation of refugees in the country.

Sharing the picture of the meet, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X, "Foreign Secy @VikramMisri met Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai today. Both sides discussed ongoing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, bilateral issues and security situation in the region."

"India reiterated its commitment to continue to provide humanitarian & development assistance to the Afghan people. Agreed to promote trade and commerce, including through Chabahar port. India will also extend its support to the health sector & rehabilitation of refugees in the country," the post added.

During the meet, the Foreign Secretary underlined India's historic friendship with the Afghan people and the strong people to people contacts between the two countries. In this context, he conveyed India's readiness to respond to the urgent developmental needs of the Afghan people.

The two sides evaluated the ongoing Indian humanitarian assistance programmes.

The Afghan Minister appreciated and thanked the Indian leadership for continuing to engage and support the people of Afghanistan.

"In view of the current need for development activities, it was decided that India would consider engaging in development projects in the near future, in addition to the ongoing humanitarian assistance programme," the MEA statement read.

According to MEA, India, in its bid to support the Afgahn people, has so far dispatched several shipments consisting of 50,000 MTs of wheat, 300 tons of medicines, 27 tons of earthquake relief aid, 40,000 litres of pesticides, 100 million polio doses, 1.5 million doses of COVID Vaccine, 11,000 units of hygiene kits for the drug de-addiction programme, 500 units of winter clothing and 1.2 tons of stationery kits, etc.

In response to the request from the Afghan side, India will provide further material support in the first instance to the health sector and for the rehabilitation of refugees.

"The two sides also discussed the strengthening of sports (cricket) cooperation, which is highly valued by the young generation of Afghanistan. It was also agreed to promote the use of Chabahar port for supporting trade and commercial activities, including for the purpose of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan," the statement read.

"The Afghan side underlined its sensitivities to India's security concerns. The two sides agreed to remain in touch and continue regular contact at various levels," it added. (ANI)

