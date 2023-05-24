Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): Srinagar, the crown jewel of Kashmir, welcomed delegates from G20 countries on a journey of cultural immersion and appreciation.

As they ventured beyond the confines of the meeting rooms at SKICC, the delegates were greeted by the allure of the iconic Mughal Gardens and later explored the newly renovated Polo View Market, where they discovered the captivating beauty and vibrant commerce that define the city.

The delegates' first destination was the renowned Nishat and Mughal Gardens, nestled on the banks of the enchanting Dal Lake. The gardens, boasting a seamless blend of Persian and Mughal architectural styles, provide an idyllic oasis where nature flourishes and heritage thrives.

Walking through the manicured lawns, the delegates marvelled at the symphony of colours presented by the blooming flowers and the soothing sound of water cascading from the fountains.

As the delegates indulged their senses, capturing cherished moments with their cameras, they found themselves sharing the vibrant space with enthusiastic tourists. The gardens became a meeting point for people from diverse backgrounds, fostering cultural exchanges that transcended geographical boundaries. Amidst the serene ambience, the delegates engaged in conversations, creating bridges of understanding that unite nations.

A delegate while talking to Zubair Qureshi expressed her admiration for the Mughal Gardens, stating, "The Mughal Gardens in Srinagar stand as an awe-inspiring testament to the magnificence of the Mughal era. Being here, surrounded by such beauty, allows us to appreciate the rich cultural heritage that Kashmir holds."

Following their enriching visit to the Mughal Gardens, the delegates embarked on a journey through the revamped Polo View Market. This bustling marketplace, adorned with intricate wooden architecture, offers a captivating blend of traditional charm and contemporary commerce. The recent renovation, including the implementation of wire-free infrastructure, has breathed new life into the market, enhancing the shopping experience for both locals and visitors.

The narrow alleys of Polo View Market beckoned the delegates with a cornucopia of handicrafts, Kashmiri clothing, and delectable culinary delights. Exploring the vibrant stalls, they were greeted by warm smiles from local vendors eager to share the region's unique artistic heritage. The delegates eagerly engaged in conversations with the artisans, learning about their intricate craftsmanship and the stories woven into each creation.

A delegate from Korea, expressed his excitement about the revitalized Polo View Market, stating, "Polo View Market has an illustrious reputation for its vibrant shopping experience. I am thrilled to immerse myself in the rich culture of Kashmir, interact with the talented artisans, and bring home a piece of their extraordinary craftsmanship."

As the delegates completed their shopping spree, they departed with treasured souvenirs, symbolic of the enduring connection forged between the G20 countries and the timeless allure of Kashmir. The visit to the Mughal Gardens and Polo View Market will undoubtedly serve as a lasting reminder of the harmonious blend of nature, culture, and commerce that lies at the heart of Srinagar.

In the embrace of these cultural gems, the G20 delegates were not only witness to Kashmir's beauty but also active participants in celebrating its vibrant traditions and resplendent heritage. Their visit stands as a testament to the power of cultural exchange, fostering goodwill and understanding amongst nations, leaving an indelible mark on both the delegates and the city they explored. (ANI)

