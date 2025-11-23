Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during their bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the margins of the G20 Leaders Summit in Johannesburg on Sunday, where both leaders reviewed the status of their partnership and discussed expanding cooperation in commerce, cultural exchanges, investment, technology, skilling, AI and critical minerals.

After the meeting, PM Modi posted on X, "Had an excellent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. We reviewed the full range of the India-South Africa partnership, especially in boosting linkages of commerce, culture, investment and diversifying cooperation in technology, skilling, AI, critical minerals and more. Congratulated President Ramaphosa for South Africa's successful G20 Presidency."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) Sudhakar Dalela and senior officials were present during the talks, which centred on reinforcing long-standing ties while strengthening collaboration across new areas.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, "recalling the historical ties that underpin India-South Africa ties, both leaders reviewed bilateral ties and expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in various fields of cooperation, including trade and investment, food security, skill development, mining, youth exchange and people-to-people ties." The statement further noted that the discussions included enhancing cooperation in "AI, Digital Public Infrastructure and critical minerals."

The statement said the two leaders welcomed the growing presence of Indian companies in South Africa and agreed to support greater investment flows in infrastructure, technology, innovation, mining and start-up sectors.

PM Modi also thanked President Ramaphosa for South Africa's role in the relocation of cheetahs to India and invited him to join the International Big Cat Alliance.

The statement added that both leaders agreed to work together to strengthen the voice of the Global South. PM Modi appreciated South Africa's initiative in convening the IBSA leaders meeting, while President Ramaphosa conveyed his full support for India's BRICS Chairship in 2026.

Sharing visuals of the meeting, South Africa's Presidency wrote on X, "His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa is in a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India on the margins of the Group of Twenty (G20) Leaders' Summit hosted by South Africa. Johannesburg EXPO Centre, Gauteng."

It added that the meeting provided an opportunity "to re-engage constructively, strengthen bilateral relations, and explore mutually beneficial initiatives in trade, industrialisation, education, ICT, and infrastructure development." (ANI)

