Trenton (US), Apr 1 (AP) Gas prices increased in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid increased demand as warmer spring weather lures motorists back out onto the roads, analysts said.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was USD 3.25, an increase of two cents from last week. Drivers were paying USD 4.19 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Also Read | Piastri Blames Inexperience for Qualifying Setback – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was USD 3.50, up six cents from last week. Drivers were paying USD 4.22 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say tightening gasoline supplies and signs of slowing inflation have pushed oil prices above the USD 70 per barrel mark, and that and robust gas demand are likely to send prices at the pump higher for the time being. (AP)

Also Read | US Storm: Tornadoes Tear Through Arkansas and Illinois; Seven Killed, Dozens Hospitalised (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)