Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], April 18 (ANI/WAM): Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, GCC Secretary-General, welcomed the resolution adopted by the Legal Committee of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) during its 113th session, which strongly condemned Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as its attacks, threats against vessels in the region, and assaults on the territories of GCC member states and Jordan.

He also welcomed the committee's condemnation of Iran's threats related to the laying of sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters, as well as the toll system imposed on ships transiting the strait, according to relevant reports.

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GCC Secretary-General commended the role of the UAE in preparing this important resolution adopted by the committee, underscoring the importance of the international community implementing the resolution in accordance with international law and ensuring the unimpeded passage of ships through the strait. (ANI/WAM)

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