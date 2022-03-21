New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs on Monday announced the list of documents signed during the India-Australia virtual summit, which include the establishment of General Rawat India-Australia Young Defence Officers' Exchange Programme and Similar Tax benefits for investments by Australia's sovereign and pension funds in India as in Australia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison held a virtual summit here today.

This list includes the establishment of the Annual Summit between India and Australia, establishment of General Rawat India-Australia Young Defence Officers' Exchange Programme, return of artefacts by the Government of Australia and Similar Tax benefits for investments by Australia's sovereign and pension funds in India as in Australia.

Furthermore, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Co-Investment in Australian Critical Minerals Projects between Khanij Bidesh India Ltd. (KABIL), India and Critical Minerals Facilitation Office (CMFO), Australia was signed, and also letter of Intent regarding Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement.

The list also includes a letter which was signed Arrangement between India and Australia for Educational Qualifications Recognition, MoU for cooperation and collaboration on broadcasting between Prasar Bharati, India and Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), Australia.

Matching funds as Australia of the amount of AUD 10 million or approx. rupees 56 crores for Pacific Island Countries under Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) was announced. Matching funds as Australia of the amount of AUD 10 million or approx. rupees 56 crores for Pacific Island Countries under International Solar Alliance (ISA) also announced. (ANI)

