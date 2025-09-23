A photo exhibition titled "Faces of Resilience" organised by Eco Fawn Society at the Broken Chair in Geneva showcased stories of victims of Pakistan-backed terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI)

Geneva [Switzerland], September 23 (ANI): The Eco Fawn Society, an environmental advocacy group, organised a photo exhibition at the Broken Chair during the 60th Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Titled "Faces of Resilience: Beyond Condemnation, Towards Solidarity", the exhibition showcased photographs and stories of victims affected by Pakistan-backed terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The images depicted harrowing incidents such as the Pahalgam massacre and were accompanied by powerful messages, including "Stop Terrorism", calling for global solidarity against extremist violence.

Sai Sampath Mettu, Chief Executive Officer, Eco Fawn Society, said, "Eco Fawn Society is organising a special photo exhibition titling Beyond Condemnation to highlight the stories of victims of terrorism in India. The exhibition seeks to go beyond statements of outrage and remembrance, offering a platform to reflect on the human suffering, resilience and courage of those affected.

"Through powerful visual narratives, the exhibition aims to remind society and policymakers of the urgent need for justice, rehabilitation and collective responsibility in addressing terrorism and its long-standing impacts. This initiative is not just about documenting pain but also about fostering empathy, solidarity and a commitment to ensure that such tragedies are neither forgotten nor repeated."

The Eco Fawn Society's press release described the exhibition as a tribute to individuals who have suffered the horrors of terrorism.

According to the statement, each photograph captures stories of pain and endurance--lives deeply affected but never defeated, voices silenced yet still powerful with courage and resistance.

According to the Society, the exhibition serves as a global call to action, urging international organisations to move beyond mere condemnation and actively support the nations and people still wounded by terrorism.

The press release further highlighted that Faces of Resilience emphasises that these are not just numbers, but real people--mothers, fathers, and children who have chosen hope instead of despair, and strength instead of destruction. (ANI)

