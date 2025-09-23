Mumbai, September 23: The United Arab Emirates has temporarily halted the issuance of new tourist and work visas for citizens of nine countries, in a move linked to its evolving visa framework set for 2026. While those holding valid UAE visas are not affected, the announcement has already had significant implications for tourism, business, and expatriates from countries like Afghanistan, Libya, and Sudan.

Although the UAE government has not issued an official statement, analysts, according to the Times of Dubai, suggest the suspension is driven by a mix of safety, political, and health concerns. The decision has already begun impacting tourism, business travel, and employment prospects for citizens from the affected countries. Fact Check: Is UAE Issuing ‘New INR 23 Lakh Golden Visa’ to Citizens of India and Bangladesh? Is Rayad Group Consultancy Authorised To Process Visa Applications? UAE Issues Detailed Rebuttal, Debunking Fake News.

UAE Visa Ban: Check List of Countries Affected

Accordingly, nationals from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Uganda, and Yemen will not be able to apply for new UAE visas, according to multiple media reports citing a confidential immigration circular. However, the policy does not affect individuals who already hold valid UAE visas.

Nationals of these countries cannot submit new tourist or work visa applications, but those with existing valid visas may continue to enter, live, and work in the UAE. H-1B Visa Fee Hike Allegedly Triggers Panic Among Visa Holders, Flyers Disembark Emirates Flight at San Francisco Airport (Watch Video).

“This is a temporary measure and will remain in place until further notice,” reports the Times of India, quoting unnamed sources familiar with the matter. No timeline has been provided for when the policy may be reviewed or reversed.

