Accra [Ghana], November 14 (ANI): The Ghana Armed Forces on Friday expressed condolences as a stampede at El-Wak Sports Stadium during an army recruitment exercise resulted in six deaths.

After the stampede that occurred on Wednesday, the recruitment drive was brought to a temporary suspension.

In a post on X, the Army said, "Reference the unfortunate incident that occurred at El-Wak sports stadium this morning, 12 Nov 25, concerning the recruitment exercise, the death toll remains 6. The public should treat any other reportage as false. The Ghana Armed Forces will keep updating the General public of any developments."

"TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF RECRUITMENT EXERCISE IN GREATER ACCRA REGION," the Armed Forces said in a post on X, displaying the formal order by the Captain of Ghana Navy, Veronica Adzo Arhin.

The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), John Dramani Mahama, paid a visit to the injured applicants of the 2025/2026 GAF recruitment at the 37 Military Hospital on Wednesday.

The President interacted with the injured persons at the various wards and wished them a speedy recovery.

Mahama was accompanied by the Acting Defence Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, Deputy Defence Minister, Ernest Brogya Genfi, and the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General William Agyapong, a statement by the Ghana Armed Forces said.

A government delegation led by Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi also visited some bereaved families of the recruitment stampede on Thursday.

Even though the delegation intended to visit all six bereaved families, the downpour made it impossible. Therefore, the delegation visited the families of late Yvonne Amoateng at Adentan and Matilda Midorse at Kokompe in the Kpone-Katamanso District Assembly to commiserate with them, as per a statement by the Ghana Armed Forces.

The Deputy Defence Minister, in his statement, assured the families of the support of government and assistance.

The delegation comprises the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo and Acting Director General Department of Public Relations, Captain (GN) Veronica Adzo Arhin among others. (ANI)

