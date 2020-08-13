Geneva [Switzerland], August 13 (Sputnik/ANI): Nearly 214,985 new coronavirus cases were reported worldwide over the past 24 hours, and the total tally reached 20.1 million, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday.

According to the organisation, the exact number of COVID-19 cases in the world is now at 20,162,474.

At the same time, 4,835 new coronavirus-related fatalities were registered globally over the given period, taking the overall death toll to 737,417.

The WHO declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. (Sputnik/ANI)

