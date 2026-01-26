New Delhi, January 26: Health authorities in India are racing to contain a localised outbreak of the Nipah virus in West Bengal, with five confirmed cases reported as of January 26. The cluster, centred near Barasat in the North 24 Parganas district, has prompted officials to quarantine nearly 100 individuals who were in close contact with the infected patients. While the outbreak is currently limited to the Kolkata region, neighbouring countries and several Indian states have heightened their surveillance as a precautionary measure.

Understanding Nipah Virus

The Nipah virus (NiV) is a zoonotic pathogen, meaning it is transmitted from animals to humans. It was first identified in 1998 during an outbreak in Malaysia. The virus is primarily carried by fruit bats of the Pteropus genus, commonly known as "flying foxes". What Is Nipah Virus? Symptoms, Causes, Transmission and Fatality Risk Explained.

Humans can become infected through:

Direct Contact: Touching infected animals (such as bats or pigs) or their bodily fluids.

Contaminated Food: Consuming fruits or raw date palm sap contaminated with the saliva or urine of infected bats.

Human-to-Human Transmission: Close contact with the secretions or excretions of an infected person, often occurring in family or healthcare settings.

Recognising the Symptoms of Nipah Virus

Symptoms of Nipah virus infection usually appear within four to 14 days of exposure. The illness typically begins with non-specific, flu-like signs that can rapidly escalate into life-threatening conditions.

Initial Symptoms: High fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, and sore throat.

Respiratory Issues: Some patients develop a severe cough and difficulty breathing, which may lead to atypical pneumonia.

Neurological Complications: The most dangerous phase involves acute encephalitis (brain inflammation), characterised by drowsiness, disorientation, mental confusion, and seizures. This can progress to a coma within 24 to 48 hours.

Current Treatment and Management

There is currently no vaccine or specific antiviral cure for the Nipah virus. Management of the disease is strictly limited to supportive care, which involves maintaining hydration, monitoring oxygen levels, and treating secondary infections or seizures as they arise.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies Nipah as a "priority pathogen" due to its high fatality rate, which historically ranges between 40 per cent and 75 per cent. Because of the lack of a cure, early detection and strict isolation are the only effective ways to stop the spread. Nipah Virus Cases in West Bengal: Coordinated Action Initiated to Contain Outbreak, Says Health Minister JP Nadda.

Ongoing Response in India

The central government has dispatched a high-level team to West Bengal to assist with contact tracing and epidemiological investigations. States like Tamil Nadu and Kerala have issued advisories for hospitals to monitor cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), particularly in travellers returning from West Bengal. International hubs, including airports in Thailand and Nepal, have also initiated health screenings for travellers arriving from affected regions. Health experts emphasise that while the current situation is serious, there is no need for nationwide panic as long as localised containment protocols are strictly followed.

