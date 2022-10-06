Athens, Oct 6 (AP) A large-scale rescue operation was underway off a southern Greek island where a sailboat carrying up to 100 migrants sank in high winds late Wednesday, authorities said.

The coast guard said its vessels, private boats and a rescue helicopter were involved in the effort off the coast of the island of Kythira, some 225 kilometers (140 miles) south of Athens.

Also Read | US, China Relations Turning 'Lethal'; Beijing Reluctant To Cooperate in Fixing Fentanyl Menace.

Officials had no immediate details on the number of people rescued and missing but said the sailboat hit rocks off the village of Diakofti on the east of the island. Winds in the area were up to 70 kph (45 mph) per hour.

Most migrants reaching Greece travel from neighbouring Turkey, but smugglers have changed routes in recent months in an effort to avoid heavily patrolled waters around Greek islands near the Turkish coastline.

Also Read | The Yemi Lab: South Korea Builds 1,100 Meters Underground Physics Laboratory in Mount Yemi To Explore Universe.

Kythira is some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Turkey and on a route often used by smugglers to bypass Greece and head directly to Italy. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)