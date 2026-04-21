New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): India on Tuesday showcased its historical role in the Korean War through a special photo exhibition themed "Guardians of Neutrality: India's Korean Mission" at the India International Centre in the national capital, underlining its legacy of neutrality, diplomacy, and humanitarian engagement. The event was graced by the Korean foreign minister Cho Hyun.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, " 'Guardians of Neutrality: India's Korean Mission' - a photo exhibition themed 'India's Balancing Act: Neutrality, Diplomacy and Humanitarian Aid in the Korean War' was held at India International Centre today."

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https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/2046482261240131944

The event brought together senior officials from both India and South Korea, reflecting enduring ties between the two countries.

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Among those present were the Korean foreign minister Cho Hyun, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth and Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Korea Cho Hyun, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, @dgafms_mod Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin and other dignitaries graced the occasion," the X post said.

The exhibition highlighted "India's balancing act" in terms of "neutrality, diplomacy, and humanitarian aid" in the Korean War.

The exhibition took place during the 3-day official visit of the South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

The photo exhibition has been curated by Colonel Divakaran Padma Kumar Pillay (Retd).

A note describing the exhibition reads "India's involvement in the Korean War extended far beyond the celebrated humanitarian mission of the 60th Parachute Field Ambulance. Emerging from the trauma of its own Partition, India leveraged its unique neutrality to navigate the Cold War's most dangerous flashpoint--the only direct confrontation between the United States and China, where nuclear escalation was a tangible fear."

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the South Korean President paid a State Visit to India from April 19-21, marking the earliest visit to India by a Korean President after assuming office. President Lee Jae Myung was accompanied by a high-level delegation including Ministers, Senior Officials and leading CEOs of Korean Companies.

The two leaders held a friendly, fruitful and forward-looking bilateral meeting on April 20 in New Delhi. They underscored their respective Governments' commitment to work together in concrete ways in multiple domains to bring lasting prosperity, peace and progress to their peoples and to foster meaningful cooperation among them in a turbulent and fast-changing world.

They announced the Joint Strategic Vision for implementing and adding further content to the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership in the next five years (2026-2030). (ANI)

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