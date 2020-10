Washington, Oct 7 (AP) Kamala Harris has again tested negative for the coronavirus.

The campaign reported her results on Wednesday, less than 12 hours before she is scheduled to debate Vice President Mike Pence. She took the test Tuesday.

Pence also tested negative on Tuesday, according to the White House.

Harris and Pence will appear on stage at the University of Utah for a 90-minute debate.

Both candidates will have plexiglass around them as an additional precaution.

That was requested by the Biden-Harris campaign, and Pence's team objected.

Harris also tested negative for the virus on Monday.(AP)

