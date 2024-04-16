Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 16 (ANI) Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have urged residents to stay at home after large parts of the region was lashed by torrential rain, hail and thunderstorms on Tuesday. schools have shifted to online classes and government employees have been asked to work from home.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has asked residents of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah that they should prepare themselves for unsettled weather conditions over the next 48 hours, with heavy rainfall expected in these areas till Wednesday, Khaleej Times reported today.

"There is not only a likelihood of significant rainfall but also a possibility of hailstorms in places like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other emirates," National Centre of Meteorology expert, Ahmed Habib said.

The authority also advised people to park their vehicles at safe and elevated locations away from flood-prone areas.

Heavy to moderate rain, thunder and lightning were seen across the UAE on Monday night and Adverse weather conditions are expected to continue into Wednesday morning, with convective clouds that bring rainfall and lightning forming over coastal areas - particularly in the north and east of the country, the weather department predicted.

The weather bureau has reported moderate to heavy rain over Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Fujairah, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

A number of roads were flooded due to continued rainfall and flights cancelled and delayed at Dubai International Airport.

According to Gulf News, Dubai Tram service were disrupted, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) posted on its social media account.

Traffic disruptions were reported as a result of road cave ins due to heavy rains in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain, Al Qou among others.

The UAE Football Association confirmed that all matches in "local competitions" scheduled for Tuesday have been called off because of the storms lashing much of the UAE.

Heavy rain, thunder, and lightning affected most parts of the UAE, causing schools and offices to function remotely today.

On Monday Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to his X account to announce that private schools in Dubai will switch to distance learning and government departments in the emirate will work remotely.

"Due to upcoming weather conditions, we have instructed all Dubai Government entities and private schools to work remotely on Tuesday, April 16," he posted on X.

Other countries in the Gulf region have been battered by storms in recent days, causing deadly flooding and major disruption. At least 14 people died, including nine children, in flash flooding in Oman with emergency teams rescuing two stranded people alive amid heavy downpours, the National News reported.

Heavy rain has caused flooding on roads in Bahrain's capital Manama, while Kuwait is braced for potential storms today. Saudi Arabia is also preparing for storms until Wednesday.Oman authorities have also issued alerts for residents.

"The same low-pressure system influencing Oman is also impacting the UAE. However, due to differing topographies, the intensity varies. Oman features extensive Hajar mountain ranges spanning from North to South, resulting in more cloud cover and rainfall compared to the UAE," according to National Centre of Meteorology expert, Ahmed Habib.

"Residents, particularly motorists, should exercise caution as there is a possibility of heavy rainfall and water logging. Flooding is expected in the Wadi area, with potential landslides occurring in the northern and eastern regions near the mountains," he said.

Concurrently, the Ras Al Khaimah Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Team has decided to implement remote learning for schools over a two-day period, specifically on Tuesday and Wednesday, due to the expected weather conditions.

Moreover, the RAK Public Services Department has announced the temporary closure of all parks and beaches within the city until further notice. (ANI)

