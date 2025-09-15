Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], September 15 (ANI): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a high alert following a forecast of rain in the province between September 15 to 19, as stated by Dawn News.

Instructions have been issued to the district administrations across the provinces to be on alert in case of the occurrence of emergencies.

As per a weather advisory, rain-wind and thunderstorms are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Kolai Pallas, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak and North and South Waziristan from September 16-19 with occasional gaps, reported Dawn News.

PDMA further in their weather advisory stated that there could be an increase in water flow in local drains and rivers of Dir, Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbotabad, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi and Mardan.

"Due to heavy rains from September 18-19, there is a possibility of [an] increase in water flow in local drains/rivers of Dir (Upper and Lower), Chitral (Upper and Lower), Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan (Upper and Lower), Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi and Mardan," the advisory read.

PDMA has also warned of an increased risk of landslides, damage to vulnerable houses, electricity poles, advertisement boards and solar panels, stated Dawn News.

Additionally, the authority has also issued special instructions to farmers, livestock keepers and tourists to shift livestock to safer places and avoid dangerous places.

A day earlier, even though as water levels began to recede parts of South Punjab, the scale of the devastation reported was severe, with nearly 2.5 million people evacuated across the province and 101 lives lost, as reported by Dawn.

Officials declared Jalalpur Pirwala and Alipur tehsils of Multan safe after a major flood wave passed through Head Panjnad.

According to Dawn, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that the ongoing evacuation and relief drive was among the largest in recent memory, involving over 1,500 rescue boats. As many as 12,427 people were evacuated from low-lying areas along the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers.

Multan, Muzaffargarh and Rahim Yar Khan districts were among the worst affected, with thousands of people rescued.

Despite some improvement, the humanitarian crisis remains critical. The entire union council of Lati Mari in Alipur tehsil, home to 40,000 people, was completely submerged. (ANI)

