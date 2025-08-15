Islamabad [Pakistan], August 15 (ANI): The High Commission of India in Islamabad on Friday celebrated the 79th Independence Day of India with a flag-hoisting ceremony and a reading of the "Address to the Nation" by President Droupadi Murmu.

In a ceremony held at the High Commission premises, Charge d'Affaires (Cd'A) Geetika Srivastava hoisted the Indian national flag, following which she read the "Address to the Nation" delivered by President Murmu on the eve of the 79th Independence Day.

"High Commission of India in Islamabad marked the 79th Independence Day of India. Cd'A Geetika Srivastava hoisted the tricolour and read "Address to the Nation" by the Hon'ble President of India," the High Commission stated in a post on X.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Indian community, embassy staff, and dignitaries, coming together to commemorate the momentous occasion.

Earlier on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu, while addressing the nation on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, paid tributes to the victims of the partition on the occasion of Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day) and said that countrymen should never forget the pain inflicted due to it.

She added that terrible violence was witnessed in the course of events and that the nation pays tribute to the victims of the follies of history.

She also highlighted India's journey of development since Independence, with a special focus on economic growth, technological advancements, and the role of artificial intelligence in shaping the future.

She noted that the country's 6.5 per cent GDP growth rate, controlled inflation rate, and rising exports are all key indicators that point to the Indian economy being in the pink of health.

She stated that India has made "extraordinary progress" in all fields and is on the way to becoming a self-reliant nation.

She also lauded the success of Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's "space journey" to the International Space Station (ISS), saying it will prove to be helpful towards India's upcoming human space flight programme, 'Gaganyaan'. (ANI)

