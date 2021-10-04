Washington, Oct 4 (AP) The Supreme Court on Monday said it would not get involved in a lawsuit over a disputed Pentagon cloud computing contract, a decision that follows the contract's cancellation earlier this year.

The case was one of hundreds the high court said it wouldn't hear Monday.

Also Read | Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2021 Winners: David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian Awarded for Discovery of Temperature, Touch Receptors.

The Pentagon in July announced it was cancelling its contract with Microsoft for the Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure Cloud computing project. At the time it said it would instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon and possibly other cloud service providers.

The Biden administration had told the high court that the case was moot. (AP)

Also Read | US Remains World’s Largest Tax Haven Despite Vows to Fight Money Laundering.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)