Tel Aviv [Israel], August 14 (ANI/TPS): The Ministry of Transportation and Netivei Israel are advancing the planning of the Road 5503 upgrade project, what they call an important transportation move that will result in the widening of the road to two lanes, connecting the Movil neighborhood in Kfar Saba (near Tel Aviv) to the central axis through a new intersection, and implementing advanced transportation solutions that include bike paths, agricultural roads, and an ecological crossing.

The move is being carried out with the aim of providing a response to the growing transportation and urban needs of the Sharon region (near Tel Aviv). The planning includes a significant upgrade of the road network, while combining safety, accessibility, green transportation and environmental values.

As part of the planning, consideration is also given to future preparations: developing additional infrastructure and adapting to the expected urban growth in Kfar Saba and the entire region. (ANI/TPS)

