Netrakona [Bangladesh], April 5 (ANI): Netrakona, a Hindu-dominated small district town in northeastern Bangladesh, is famous for its Pujas. The district, bordering the Indian state of Meghalaya, is also well known for its cultural activities.

As usual, the Hindu community is celebrating Basanti (Spring) Puja in Netrakona, but there is no festive atmosphere.

"We are celebrating Basanti Puja. There is no problem. But the crowd is less", Parimal Chakraborty, the priest of Patpatti Puja Mandap in Netrakon, told ANI.

Usually, Netrakona town, 150-km from capital Dhaka, is full of festivals, music and dances all year round. Now all these have faded. Like Netrakona, Hindus are celebrating Basanti Puja across Bangladesh, a Muslim majority country of 170 million population, amid tension.

"We are worshipping the Goddess. We will worship for four days. Today is Saptami Tithi", he said on Friday.

"There are 12 pujas held in Netrakona town. Durga Puja is celebrated more often. There was no difficulty in performing the puja", the priest said.

"We do not feel any fear. We are walking around the town wearing dhoti", Chakaraborty said.

The two-day Ashtami bathing festival of Hindus began on the bank of the Adi Brakshputra River in Langalband, Bangladesh, from midnight on Friday.

On August 5 last year, a student-led movement ousted Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, after weeks of protests and clashes. A UN fact-finding mission says nearly 1400 people were killed during the violences. Hasina, 77, fled to India, and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.

Meanwhile, Yunus recently visited Bangkok for the BIMSTEC Summit, where he meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines. During the meeting PM Modi reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.

PM Modi underlined India's concerns related to the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, and expressed his expectation that the Bangladesh government would ensure their security, including by thoroughly investigating the cases of atrocities committed against them, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release.

PM Modi congratulated Bangladesh on assuming the Chair of BIMSTEC and looked forward to the forum further advancing regional cooperation under its leadership.

PM Modi expressed his conviction that all issues of mutual interest between India and Bangladesh would continue to be addressed and resolved bilaterally through constructive discussions, in the interest of their long standing and mutually beneficial bilateral relationship. (ANI)

