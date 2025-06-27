Kathmandu, Jun 27 (PTI) Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel has said the historical restriction of Sanskrit education to certain groups, including women, has led to its decline, as he affirmed the government's commitment to its promotion and preservation.

Inaugurating the inaugural session of the 19th World Sanskrit Conference here on Thursday, Paudel highlighted Nepal's rich Sanskrit heritage, asserting that the nation's name appears in the Vedas and that over 200 Sanskrit inscriptions from the Licchavi and Malla periods attest to the country's historical ties to the language, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported on Friday.

Organised by the Nepal Sanskrit University, the five-day event, which will conclude on June 30, has brought together scholars, researchers, and practitioners of Sanskrit, with major participation from India, Europe, and the US.

"The word 'Nepal' itself is found in the Vedas... Sanskrit has been used since the Lichhavi and Malla periods. More than 200 inscriptions in Sanskrit prove that Nepal is historically connected to this language," Paudel said.

He also addressed the decline in its use, stating, "Sanskrit became less common in everyday life because it was historically restricted from being studied by women and lower-caste communities. But the government is now working on its promotion and preservation."

Speaking at the event, Indian religious teacher Chinna Jeeyar Swami described Sanskrit as a "mythical language" that unites the world through the Vedas, which contain mantras presenting the divine as it is.

