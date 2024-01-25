Washington, DC [US], January 25 (ANI): Iran-backed Houthis on Wednesday fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles at the US Ship Maersk Detroit transiting the Gulf of Aden.

"On Jan. 24 at approximately 2 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the U.S.-flagged, owned, and operated container ship M/V Maersk Detroit, transiting the Gulf of Aden," US Central Command (CENTCOM) posted on X.

"One missile impacted in the sea. The two other missiles were successfully engaged and shot down by the USS Gravely (DDG 107). There were no reported injuries or damage to the ship," the CENTOM further said.

Meanwhile, the US and UK recently carried out additional strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, CNN reported, citing a joint statement.

In the latest development, the countries attacked the rebels' infrastructure on Monday and struck eight sites, as per a joint statement from the US and UK.

The two countries conducted the strikes, and Canada, the Netherlands, Bahrain, and Australia supported the attacks, according to CNN.

Notably, the recent strikes on Houthi targets were "successful" and destroyed missiles, weapons storage sites and drone systems, a senior military official and a senior defence official stated.

The officials, who briefed reporters following the Monday afternoon operation, said the strikes "achieved the desired effect."

However, the strike that was conducted on January 11 was smaller as compared to the first joint operation, which struck over 30 Houthi targets.

Reportedly, Monday's strikes targeted a Houthi underground storage site and site associated with Houthi missiles and air surveillance, the statement added, according to CNN.

The senior military official said that the US used fighter jets from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, as well as surface vessels and a submarine, to strike eight locations.

He further added that approximately 25-30 precision-guided munitions were fired at the targets, including Tomahawk cruise missiles. (ANI)

