Tokyo [Japan], May 15 (ANI): More than 600 supporters of the Palestinian cause gathered outside the Turkish mosque in Tokyo on May 14 after Friday prayers, and took a march to protest against the Israeli attacks on the Palestinians in Gaza.

Those participating in the protest march included protesters from Turkey, Pakistan, Palestine and Nigeria, along with some Uyghurs and Japanese citizens as well. Protesters waved their respective national flags as well as posters decrying the Israeli actions during the peaceful demonstration.

The protesters raised slogans "Free, Free Palestine" and called for 'Freedom of Palestine' while condemning the deadly airstrikes on Gaza strip that have killed more than 120 people.

At least three more Palestinians were killed and as many as 150 were wounded as fighting continued in the ongoing conflict with Israel, Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah said.

Clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants intensified on Friday with both sides launching air strikes at each other.

The Israeli Army has said that in some instances, Palestinians have thrown rocks and shot fireworks at soldiers.

The Israeli Defence Forces said its tanks fired warning shots towards a number of rioters who crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

Furthermore, hundreds of Jordanians ran towards the border with Israel, breaking through a police checkpoint on the Jordanian side, a local Jordanian media reported.

"With spirit and blood, we shall redeem you, O Aqsa!" the crowd chanted, referring to the mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City.

The conflict escalated after Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem amid eviction protests, which left scores of Palestinians and police officers wounded. Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza vowed to retaliate for Israeli assaults on Al-Aqsa and Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Over 70 Palestinians in total are set to be evicted from Sheikh Jarrah in the coming weeks to be replaced by right-wing Jewish Israelis, reported The Times of Israel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)