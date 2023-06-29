Mexico City, Jun 29: Hurricane Adrian gained strength on Thursday far off Mexico's Pacific coast, but father south and closer to land, a new tropical depression has formed that has forecasters much more worried.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Adrian had sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph). The storm was expected to weaken again to a tropical storm by the weekend and keep heading out to sea. 2023 Hurricane Forecast: Get Ready for a Busy Pacific Storm Season, Quieter Atlantic Than Recent Years Thanks to El Nino.

On Thursday morning, the hurricane's centre was about 440 miles (710 kilometers) west-southwest of the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo, Mexico. The hurricane centre said Adrian was moving west-northwest at about 8 mph (13 kph), and that general motion was expected to continue.

But farther south, Tropical Depression Two-E was expected to build in strength and become the second tropical storm, and perhaps hurricane, of the eastern Pacific season.

Mexico's National Meteorological Service said the depression was expected to bring torrential rains to the coasts of the impoverished southern states of Oaxaca, Guerrero and Chiapas, and said the rains “could cause rising levels in streams and rivers, landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.”

The depression had winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and could become a tropical storm on Friday and a hurricane by the weekend,as it skims along just offshore of Mexico's western Pacific coast. Cyclone Biparjoy Creates Havoc in Gujarat: 54,000 People Relocated, 80,000 Electric Poles Hit in Bhuj, Says Minister Rushikesh Patel.

The depression was located about 155 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the coastal town of Puerto Angel and was moving northwest at 14 mph (22 kph). (AP)

