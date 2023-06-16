Bhuj, June 16: Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel on Friday said around 54,000 people have been relocated, 80,000 electricity poles have been hit and eight people have been injured in Bhuj town after Cyclone Biparjoy made a landfall in Gujarat.

Minister Rushikesh Patel, who has been given charge of Disaster Management in Kachchh owing to cyclone 'Biparjoy' said, "We have been successfully able to save all lives. About 54000 people have been relocated, which helped in saving lives." Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat Photos and Videos: Heavy Rains, Strong Winds, High Tides, These Pics and Clips Show Fury of Cyclonic Storm.

"Eight people had been injured and have been treated. 80,000 electric poles have been affected in the district and now will soon be repaired," he added. Cyclone Biparjoy in Pakistan: Cyclonic Storm To Hit Sindh’s Keti Bandar Today; 66,000 People Evacuated to Safer Places.

The cyclone, which originated in the Arabian Sea swept across the west coast of India made landfall on Thursday night around 10 km north of the Jakhau Port in Kutch, as per IMD reports. He said that 5 teams have been deployed to clear the uprooted trees and clear the roads post Cyclone Biparjoy.

"855 mm rainfall has been recorded in the whole Kachchh district. 175 ambulance are on standby," he elaborated on the steps taken by the administration in the aftermath of the Cyclone. Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, DG, IMD told ANI that CycloneBiporjoy has moved north-eastwards.

"...CycloneBiporjoy has moved north-eastwards...and it is now located near Dholavira in Kachchh district of Gujarat. The intensity of the cyclone has slightly reduced, now it is a cyclone storm with a windspeed of 80-90 km per hour...": said Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, DG, IMD

The MET Director of Ahmedabad, Manorama Mohanty, said that Gujarat is likely to experience heavy rainfall today and tomorrow, as Cyclone Biparjoy weakens into a deep depression over the Saurashtra-Kutch region.

At a press conference, she talked about the rainfall and sea condition predictions for the next two days in light of the landfall of the cyclone on Thursday night.

"The Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy has weakened into a Cyclonic storm, and by evening it is likely to become a deep depression", she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)