Tel Aviv [Israel], March 23 (ANI): The Israeli Defence Forces on Monday have begun a fresh wave of strikes on targets in Iran, as per a report by the Times of Israel.

In its statement the IDF said, "IDF launches a wave of extensive strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in Tehran"

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In Israel, no injuries were reported after damage was caused at several locations in central Israel after cluster munitions hit the area following Iran's latest ballistic missile attack, Times of Israel said.

Earlier, the IDF said that it had targeted several security bodies in Iran in a wide-scale wave of strikes. Among them was a military base used for training soldiers and storing missile systems intended to target aircrafts, a weapons production and storage facility of the Ministry of Defence, a weapons production site of the IRGC's Air Force, the HQ of the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and the emergency HQ of the Internal Security Forces.

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Times of Israel also reported that on Sunday, fifteen people were injured when an Iranian ballistic missile dropped cluster munitions in central Israel. Damage was caused to several homes and roads by the impacts. In Jaffa, a projectile struck a residential building, and an impact in Petah Tikva started a fire in a residential area, but no one was seriously injured.

With the conflict in West Asia and the Gulf region in its fourth week now, spillovers from the tensions have affected the countries in the neighbourhood.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence said on Monday that it detected the launch of two ballistic missiles towards Riyadh, with one intercepted and the other falling in an uninhabited area. It also reported of the interception and destruction of a drone in the eastern region.

In UAE, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Monday that an Indian national suffered minor injuries from falling debris after the UAE's air defence systems successfully intercepted a ballistic missile targeting the country's capital.

The incident occurred in Abu Dhabi's Al Shawamekh area, it said.

As developments follow in the region, in a devastating attack by the US, Iran's Qom Turbine Engine Production Plant, which used to produce gas turbine engines for attack drones and aircraft components, has been destroyed, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

US Central Command shared a photograph of the destroyed plant, which was taken on March 6, showing the intensity of the damage caused by the attack.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the US and Israel would continue to act against Iran.Netanyahu visited Arad, which was hit by Iran on Sunday.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X, "Iran continues to prove why they are an enemy to civilization and the free world, while now posing a direct threat to European countries. Israel and the U.S. will continue to act with great force against the Ayatollah terror regime." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)