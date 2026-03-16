Tel Aviv [Israel], March 16 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has claimed that the brother of a man behind the synagogue attack in the United States was a commander in Hezbollah.

In a post on X, the Israeli military on Saturday said intelligence findings linked the brother of the attacker in Michigan to Hezbollah.

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https://x.com/IDF/status/2033169392230441439

"INTELLIGENCE REVEALS: BROTHER OF TERRORIST BEHIND U.S. SYNAGOGUE ATTACK WAS A HEZBOLLAH TERRORIST", the post said.

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The IDF said Ibrahim Muhammad Ghazali served as a commander responsible for weapons operations within the Badr Unit, which it said has launched hundreds of rockets toward Israeli civilian areas during the war.

The post added, "Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Muhammad Ghazali was responsible for managing weapons operations within a specialised branch of the Badr Unit. The unit is responsible for launching hundreds of rockets toward Israeli civilians throughout the war."

According to the IDF, Ghazali was killed in an airstrike carried out by the Israeli Air Force on a Hezbollah military structure last week. It added that intelligence findings show his brother, Ayman Muhammad Ghazali, carried out the synagogue attack in Michigan on Thursday.

The post said, "His brother, Ayman Muhammad Ghazali, carried out the terror attack in Michigan this past Thursday. Ibrahim was eliminated in an IAF strike on a Hezbollah military structure last week."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) expressed solidarity with the Jewish community in Michigan following reports of an attack at a synagogue in the Detroit area.

Speaking at a Women's History Month event at the White House, the US president said he had been fully briefed on the situation and described the incident as "terrible."

"Before we begin, I want to send our love to the Michigan Jewish community and all of the people in Detroit, the Detroit area, following the attack on the Jewish synagogue early today," Trump said.

"I've been briefed, fully briefed, and it's a terrible thing, but it goes on. We're going to be right down to the bottom of it. It's absolutely incredible that things like this happen," he added.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau was assisting authorities responding to an apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation at Temple Israel.

"FBI personnel are on the scene with partners in Michigan and responding to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation out of Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. @FBIDetroit," Patel posted on X, adding that the bureau's FBI Detroit Field Office was involved in the response.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she was closely monitoring the reports of the incident and that state authorities were working with local law enforcement.

In a post on X, Whitmer said, "I am tracking reports of an active shooting at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield. We are working with Michigan State Police to get more information. This is heartbreaking. Michigan's Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace. Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan. I am hoping for everyone's safety."

According to CNN, a suspect was killed on Thursday (local time) after ramming a vehicle into the synagogue in the Detroit-area township. According to CNN, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said security personnel opened fire after the vehicle struck the building, killing the suspect.

Emergency responders had also discovered what appeared to be a large quantity of explosives in the back of the vehicle, law enforcement officials briefed on the scene told CNN. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)