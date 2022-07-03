Lahore [Pakistan], July 3 (ANI): Farah Gogi, a close friend of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan was illegally allotted an industrial plot worth Rs 600 million for Rs 83 million.

Sources said the two officials were accused of illegally allotting the plot to Farah Gogi and her mother's company Al-Mu'az Dairy, reported The News International.

Former chief executive officer of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Rana Yousuf and Secretary Special Economic Zone Committee Maqsood Ahmed have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment in a case of illegal allotment of an industrial plot to Farah Gogi.

The 10-acre plot situated in the Faisalabad Special Economic Zone was allotted to Farah Gogi for only Rs 83 million and its actual worth was Rs 600 million. The value of the company should have been Rs 2 billion to acquire the plot. Farah Gogi's husband Ahsan Jamil Gujjar gave a fake guarantee of Rs 2 billion in this regard, reported The News International.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) is investigating the assets of Farah Gogi and Ahsan Jamil Gujjar, the sources said, adding that a case was registered in Faisalabad and the accused were arrested. A three-member ACE team was investigating the case, the sources said.

According to the Pakistan Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and his wife's friend Farah Gogi, are allegedly involved in money laundering.

The corruption saga is not limited to Farah Gogi according to reports. The assets of Farah Khan's family, including her husband, her sister, and her father-in-law, also grew rapidly within a year after the Imran Khan government came into power.

Pakistan's anti-corruption watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has already authorised an enquiry on Farah Gogi.

NAB-DG Lahore has been ordered to initiate an inquiry against Farah Khan, who left Pakistan for Dubai amid corruption allegations, Dawn reported.

"Huge turnover amounting to Rs 847 million was found in her (Farah Khan/Gogi bank) account during the last three years," a press release issued by NAB was quoted as saying.

"These credits were received in her personal account and withdrawn immediately after credit within a short time period," the release further stated."Moreover, she has been frequently travelling to foreign jurisdictions; nine times to the USA and six times to the UAE," it added.

According to the NAB, several "adverse" media reports were also found where Farah -- referred to in the statement as Farhat Shahzadi (alias Farah Khan/Gogi) was alleged to "being involved in (acquiring) assets beyond legal means". (ANI)

