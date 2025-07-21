Peshawar, Jul 21 (PTI) Former premier Imran Khan's party on Monday secured six of the 11 seats up for grabs in the senate elections of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to unofficial results.

The opposition bagged five seats in the elections held for the Upper House of the provincial assembly.

The voting took place for 11 Senate seats with all 145 members of the provincial assembly casting their votes, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Out of the seven general seats, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged victorious on four. Party candidates Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed, Mirza Afridi, and Noorul Haq Qadri won general seats, according to the provincial election commission spokesman.

On the opposition side, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Niaz Ahmad, Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Talha Mahmood, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's (JUI) Atta-ul-Haq secured the remaining three general seats.

PTI's Rubina Naz and PPP's Rubina Khalid bagged the two women-reserved seats.

Among the technocrat seats, PTI's Azam Swati and JUI's Dilawar Khan secured victory, each taking one of the two available positions.

