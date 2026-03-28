Geneva [Switzerland], March 28 (ANI): At the sidelines of the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, sons of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kasim Khan and Sulaiman Khan, delivered an emotional and strongly worded statement highlighting what they described as "unjust and inhumane" conditions of their father's detention in Pakistan.

Addressing the gathering, Sulaiman Khan stated that his father has been incarcerated for nearly 1,000 days, alleging that his detention has been termed "arbitrary" by the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention. He further cited concerns raised by the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, who indicated that the conditions of detention could amount to torture.

Also Read | 'Harry Potter' HBO Reboot: Release Date, Cast, Episodes and Everything We Know So Far.

The brothers appealed for immediate intervention, demanding access to legal counsel, family visits, and independent medical care for their father.

In a detailed account, they claimed that Imran Khan is being held in a small, solitary confinement cell under constant surveillance, with poor living conditions, including insect infestation. According to them, he has endured these circumstances for over two and a half years.

Also Read | Epstein Survivors File Federal Lawsuit in US Against Google Over AI Privacy Breach.

Kasim Khan alleged that the former Prime Minister is being targeted for challenging the Pakistani military's influence over political affairs. He further revealed that the family has had minimal contact with their father, with months passing without communication. Their last interaction, he said, was a brief phone call that was abruptly cut off.

The brothers also accused Pakistani authorities of denying them visas, preventing them from visiting their father. They termed this "collective punishment," asserting that such actions violate basic human rights.

Highlighting broader concerns, they emphasised that Imran Khan's case is not isolated but reflects a broader pattern of repression in Pakistan since 2022. They alleged that thousands of political workers remain detained, civilians are being tried in military courts, and journalists face intimidation, abduction, or exile.

The statement also questioned the credibility of Pakistan's February 2024 general elections, alleging that they were manipulated to prevent Imran Khan's party from coming to power.

Referring to international commitments, the brothers pointed out that, under the GSP-plus framework, Pakistan is bound to uphold key human rights treaties, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention Against Torture. They argued that the continued detention, denial of medical care, restricted family access, and use of military courts for civilians constitute violations of these obligations.

Concluding their address, Kasim and Sulaiman Khan said they were compelled to speak out despite not being politically inclined, stressing that their father's deteriorating health and prolonged isolation left them with no choice.

They urged the international community to take cognisance of the situation and ensure accountability, stating that they are determined to continue their efforts until their father is released. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)