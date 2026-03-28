Aditya Dhar’s spy epic Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) has solidified its status as a historic box office phenomenon, crossing the INR 1,128 crore mark worldwide in just nine days. As the film enters its tenth day, a high-demand second Saturday, early tracking suggests it is on track for one of the biggest single-day hauls in Indian cinema history. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Crosses INR 1000 Crore, Beats ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Eyes INR 770 Crore After Day 10

After a record-shattering opening week, the Ranveer Singh-starrer maintained strong momentum during the weekdays. On Day 9 (second Friday), the film earned INR 41.55 crore net in India, bringing its total domestic net collection to INR 715.72 crore. For Day 10 (Saturday, March 28), trade analysts are predicting a massive jump. Advance bookings for the day have already crossed INR 40.18 crore gross, with over 9.5 lakh tickets sold before the first show even began. Early estimates suggest the tenth-day net collection could land between INR 55-60 crore, potentially pushing the domestic net past the INR 770 crore mark by tonight.

Global Box Office Breakdown

The sequel has not only dominated the Indian market but has also emerged as a major player internationally. Here is the approximate breakdown as of Day 10:

India Net Collection: INR 723.23 crore (Live Tracking)

India Gross Collection: INR 863.84 crore

Overseas Gross: INR 274.15 crore USD 32.8 million approx.)

Worldwide Total Gross: INR 1138 crore+

"The film is now firmly targeting the INR 800 crore net milestone by the end of its second weekend," noted industry trackers, adding that it is currently chasing the lifetime record of its 2025 predecessor, which netted INR 840.20 crore in India. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Soundtrack Breakdown: From ‘Aari Aari’ to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Qawwali, 7 Classic Songs Powering Ranveer Singh’s Action Sequel.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Sees Massive Box Office Run

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows the dual life of Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), an undercover operative navigating the dangerous underworld of Karachi's Lyari town. The film’s nearly four-hour runtime has not deterred audiences, with occupancy rates hitting over 80% in several major territories during the weekends. The film stars an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. Despite mixed political reactions including criticism from MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who labelled the film "nonsense" the movie’s viral success and "anti-propaganda" narrative have resonated deeply with the domestic audience.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).