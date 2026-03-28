Mumbai, March 28: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to activate the download link for the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit cards as early as today, March 28. Following established patterns, the hall tickets are typically issued three to four days prior to the commencement of the examinations. With the Session 2 exams scheduled to begin on April 2, candidates appearing in the initial shifts are advised to keep their login credentials ready for immediate access to the official portal.

JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule and Timing

The NTA recently revised the Session 2 schedule, which will now take place from April 2 to April 8. Delhi DOE Result 2026 for Class 6, 7 and 8 Declared at edudel.nic.in.

The examinations will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across two daily shifts:

Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon Shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) is slated for April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8, while Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Planning) is scheduled specifically for April 7.

How to Download the JEE Main 2026 Hall Ticket

Once the link is live, candidates can download their admit cards by following these steps on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in:

Navigate to the "Candidate Activity" section on the homepage.

Click on the link for "JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card."

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth (or Password).

Verify the security pin and click "Submit."

Download and print at least two clear copies of the document.

City Intimation vs Admit Card

Students are reminded that the City Intimation Slip, which was released on March 21, is not a substitute for the admit card. While the city slip helped candidates plan their travel by identifying the exam city, the admit card is a mandatory document required for entry. It contains critical specifics, including the exact name and address of the exam centre, the allotted shift, and the reporting time. Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Date and Time: When Will BSEB Declare Matric Results?

Essential Exam Day Guidelines

The NTA has issued strict instructions regarding the documents required at the testing centre. Along with a printed copy of the admit card, candidates must carry:

A valid original photo ID (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Passport).

One passport-sized photograph (same as uploaded in the application) for the attendance sheet.

A transparent blue or black ballpoint pen.

In light of the upcoming April 5 exam potentially coinciding with Easter, some student groups have requested a minor rescheduling. While the NTA has not yet issued a formal notice on this, candidates are urged to check their admit cards carefully once released for their specific allotted date.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).