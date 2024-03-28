New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): India is in close touch with the Indians on board and the local authorities in the US, regarding the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Maryland after the Singapore-flagged container ship 'Dali' collided with one of the pillars, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that out of 21 crew members on board, 20 are Indians and all of them are safe.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, Jaiswal said, "Out of the 21 crew members, 20 are Indians. All of them are in good shape, good health. One of them is slightly injured, needed to have some stitches. The stitches have been given, then gone back to the ship. Our Embassies are in close touch with the Indians on board and also the local authorities in this matter."

A 948-foot container ship smashed into a four-lane bridge in the US port of Baltimore on early hours of Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Maryland state police confirmed that the bodies of two victims in the Key Bridge collapse were recovered from a truck in the wreckage of the collapsed structure.

The remains of two people were recovered on Wednesday from a red pickup submerged in the Patapsco River.

Moreover, at least six people, part of a construction crew that was repairing potholes and masonry on the bridge, were presumed dead. However, two other workers were rescued.

On Wednesday, Deputy Commandant for Operations for the US Coast Guard, Vice Admiral Peter Gautier, highlighted that the crew, predominantly including Indian and Sri Lankan members, is cooperating with what they need.

Vice Admiral Peter Gautier further said that these crew members are still there and are engaged in the dialogue and the investigation.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden and Maryland Governor Wes Moore thanked the crew members on the vessel crew for issuing a 'mayday' warning prior to the impact, which they said had probably saved lives, CNN reported.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has ordered the Maryland flag lowered to half-staff until further notice in honour of the victims who tragically lost their lives as a result of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. (ANI)

