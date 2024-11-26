By Ajit Dubey

Cartagena (Spain), November 26 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Rs 70,000 crore deal for buying six new submarines, Indian Larsen and Toubro and its Spanish partner Navantia on Tuesday showcased the integration of the critical Air Independent Propulsion system on an under-construction Spanish Navy submarine.

Also Read | COP29: An Initiative of Ethics, Climate Concerns, or Commercial Interests?.

The L&T and Navantia are partners for the Indian Navy's programme to buy six new AIP-fitted submarines, which can help the boats to stay underwater for at least up to three weeks.

The other competitor in the contract is a combination of Indian Mazagaon Dockyards Limited and German firm ThyssenKrupp.

Also Read | Cyclone Fengal: Sri Lanka Issues Red Alert As Possible Cyclonic Storm Looms.

"We are offering a very capable AIP system to the Indian Navy, which is a state-of-the-art third-generation system. We are offering the system that is going to be used by the Spanish Navy and there will be no requirement for any reengineering. This is a very important aspect of our programme," Navantia's Chief of Commercial and Business Development Jose Manual Mondejar told ANi.

He said the Spanish-designed AIP system fulfils the requirements put by the Indian Navy on the AIP endurance; he said the Navantia AIP meets all requirements of the Indian Navy and the same system would be offered to be fitted in the Indian boats.

The Indian Navy had carried out trials of the Spanish and German AIP systems in their respective facilities.

In the contract, the Navy has already done its evaluation report and submitted it to the Defence Ministry.

The Defence Ministry has formed a Technical Oversight Committee to study the trial reports submitted by the Navy.

The deal is expected to be completed in the near future after due diligence by the government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)