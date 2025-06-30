Dakar (Senegal), Jun 30 (AP) The regal creatures are led into the open arena, stamping their groomed hooves as if to acknowledge the cheers, music and fireworks from the crowd of spectators. Their majestic figures embody pride and status, their towering size, prominent muzzle, curved horns and polished skin on full display as night falls.

Welcome to one of Senegal's most anticipated beauty pageants – not for humans but for the locally bred Ladoum, the equivalent of a Ferrari among the woolly creatures.

The annual contest featured more than a dozen Ladoum, competing in three different categories as adult male, adult female and young/promising.

As each sheep is led into the open arena, a panel of judges note down their points based on distinct features like beauty, size, height, horns and body texture for each round. Winners, announced at the end, are rewarded with food and cash prizes.

This year's Best Male Adult sheep is Prive, 1 year and 7months old, whose breeder estimated him to be worth more than $100,000 in the market.

“It feels good to be here, I cherish him so much,” Isaiah Cisse, Prive's breeder said with a wide grin as he massaged the sheep for a successful outing.

Unlike the more common sheep eaten and used as sacrifices during Muslim celebrations, the crossbreed Ladoum are mainly seen as a living, breathing symbol of social prestige and luxury bred for years before they are sold.

Widely known as one of the world's most expensive sheep, the older ones usually fetch a price of $70,000, compared to $250 for a regular sheep, and attract buyers from around the world to this West African nation of 18 million people, where livestock is a key source of livelihood.

Mostly weighing up to 181 kg and up to 4 feet in height, the Ladoum are known for their physical grandeur with curling and symmetrical horns and lustrous sheen.

As the contest unfolded in Senegal's capital, Dakar, each sheep is announced before it is led by the breeder onto an elevated stage where it is inspected by the judges, to the elation of the crowd.

Each receives joyful chants from a band troupe, featuring the local Senegalese instrumental Assiko music with the sheep's praise names ringing out aloud.

“You can't see a sheep like this in Africa or even in the world,” said Elhadji Ndiaye, a member of the judging panel. “Ladoum is special.”

Many agree with him.

Musa Faye, a 22-year-old breeder, said his 18-month-old sheep was named Diomaye, after Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, to show the sheep's significance for him and his family.

“I spend a lot of time with him and play with him,” Faye said of his sheep. “I am preparing him for the next competition because I know he will win (the trophy),” he added.

The contest, which has been running for some years, took place alongside an exhibition that featured even young breeders like Ibrahim Diagne. At 12, he is anticipating bringing his Ladoum for the contest someday.

“My parents like this and have always done it, so I like it too,” Diagne said of his passion for the family's sheep rearing business.

Such passion is common in Senegal where sheep rearing is an age-old tradition deeply woven into family life and culture.

Even animal traditions are passed down through the generations.

Maniane Ndaw's prized sheep Alou won this year's Best Junior Male, following in the footsteps of the sheep's father who won several titles.

“For me, it's a great, great pleasure," Ndaw said. "It shows that the lineage is a good one.” (AP)

