Buenos Aires [Argentina], June 6 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Argentina, Dinesh Bhatia, Chief of Argentine Air Force, Brigadier General Xavier Isaac on Tuesday discussed cooperation in Tejas Combat Aircrafts and a variety of helicopter options manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

"Amb @dineshbhatia joined the @HALHQBLR delegation to meet Brig Gen Xavier Isaac, Chief of Argentine Air Force and @FuerzaAerea_Arg technical team, to discuss cooperation in #Tejas Combat Aircrafts and a variety of helicopter options manufactured by HAL @makeinindia," the Indian Embassy in Argentina tweeted on Tuesday.

The South American nation in 2022 had expressed interest in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas for Argentine Air Force.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar acknowledged Argentine interest in the Tejas fighter aircraft and highlighted the importance of the proposal in enhancing the strategic quotient of bilateral relationships.

Both sides agreed to promote the exchange of visits between the Armed Forces, defence training and collaboration for joint production of defence-related equipment.

The HAL Tejas is an Indian, single-engine, delta wing, light multirole fighter designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency in collaboration with the Aircraft Research and Design Centre of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar recently extended wishes to the government and people of Argentina and Jordan on their National Day.

Taking to Twitter, he extended his greetings to his Argentinian counterpart Santiago Cafiero and said, "Warm greetings to FM @SantiagoCafiero and the Government and people of Argentina on their National Day."

'Our cooperation continues to benefit our people and enhance our Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar added.

Notably, India shares cordial and friendly relations with Argentina. Earlier in 2022, EAM Jaishankar visited Argentina and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Republica de la India Street. (ANI)

