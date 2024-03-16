New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Highlighting the contribution of Indian teachers for strengthening STEM pedagogy in Bhutan, India and Japan agreed to expand their partnership in the education sector.

According to the joint statement, both sides agreed to boost vibrant people-to-people relations.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, with his wife Tashi Doma, is on an official visit to India from March 14-18 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay's first overseas visit after assuming office in January 2024.

Both sides also reaffirmed their desire to continue strengthening the positive collaboration between India and Bhutan in new and emerging areas such as digital technology, start-ups and STEM.

The Bhutanese side appreciated the Indian government's support for the development of sports infrastructure in Bhutan.

"Both sides agreed to strengthen and consolidate ties in the field of youth and sports development," the statement added.

Both sides further lauded the partnership between the two countries in the space technology sector, including recent initiatives such as the technical capacity-building on remote sensing technology organised by the Indian Space Research Organisation for the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Moreover, they welcomed the development of the Joint Plan of Action on Space Cooperation.

India and Japan welcomed the signing of the MoU on the Concessionary Financing of INR 1500 crores to the Royal Government of Bhutan for GyalSung- Bhutan's National Service Program initiated by the King for skilling and leadership development of the youth of Bhutan.

According to the statement, Prime Minister Modi conveyed that India remains committed to partnering with Bhutan in its quest to become a high-income nation in consonance with the vision of Bhutan's PM and the priorities of the people and the Government of Bhutan.

"The two Prime Ministers acknowledged that the exemplary ties of friendship between India and Bhutan are a source of strength for both partners and the region," the statement stated.

During his visit, Bhutan's PM Tshering Tobgay called on President Droupadi Murmu and held discussions with PM Modi on the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and regional issues of mutual interest.

Additionally, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy Shri RK Singh and National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval called on the Prime Minister of Bhutan. (ANI)

