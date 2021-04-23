Kathmandu [Nepal], April 23 (ANI): India has built infrastructures three educational institutions in Nepal's Palpa district and handed it over in the last two days, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu announced on Friday.

"On 22nd and 23rd April 2021, newly constructed buildings of Shree Rambha Higher Secondary School, Shree Laxmi Higher Secondary School and Shree Nava Adarsha Multiple Campus respectively, built with Government of India's financial assistance of NRs. 98.37 Million, were virtually inaugurated by Shri Karun Bansal, First Secretary (DP&R) of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, District Coordination Committee, Palpa and School Management Committee and local representatives," the release from the Indian Embassy stated.

Established in 1952 at Tahun VDC in Palpa district as Secondary School, the Shree Rambha Higher Secondary School was subsequently upgraded as Higher Secondary level School in 2002.

At present, 675 students are enrolled in the school, out of which 55 per cent are girls. The Government of India grant of NRs 32.17 million, under 'Nepal-Bharat Development Cooperation', was utilized for construction of a three storied school building, including 17 classrooms, one room each for seminar, computer, principal, account, staff, lab and research, sanitation facility for boys and girls, compound wall and furniture and other materials. The construction work was monitored by District Coordination Committee, Palpa.

Another Educational Institution, Shree Laxmi Higher Secondary School was established in 1963 at Tansen- 5, Bandipokhara in Palpa District as primary school and subsequently upgraded as Higher Secondary School in 2008. At present, 350 students are enrolled in the school out of which 55 per cent are girls.

The Government of India grant of NRs 41.36 million, under 'Nepal-Bharat Development Cooperation', was utilized for the construction of a two-storied school building, including 8 classrooms, 2 office rooms, 2 teachers room, a separate sanitation facility for boys and girls and a 22 bedded hostel building, including a common room, toilet block, water tank and furniture. The construction work was monitored by the District Coordination Committee, Palpa.

Shree Nava Adarsha Multiple Campus was established in 2006 at Deurali in Palpa District. The campus is affiliated with Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu.

Campus conducts diploma level programmes in Management & Education and technical course of Agriculture. At present, 30 students are enrolled on the campus out of which 90 per cent are girls.

The Government of India grant of NRs 24.84 million, under 'Nepal-Bharat Development Cooperation', was utilized for the construction of a two-storied campus building, including 13 classrooms, one room each for a library, laboratory, computer, campus chief, accounts and teachers, furniture & office equipment and sanitation facilities for boys and girls. The construction work was monitored by District Coordination Committee, Palpa.

"India has already completed 448 HICDPs in Nepal, of which 41 are in Province 5, including 7 in Palpa District. 9 Government of India funded projects are under various stages of completion/implementation in Province-5 including one in Palpa District. In addition to the above the Embassy of India has gifted 12 ambulances and 2 buses to various health posts, NGO and educational institute in Palpa District," the release from Indian Mission in Nepal stated.

"The newly built infrastructures are expected to boost the learning environment of students. Government of India is pleased to be associated with the project which compliments effort of Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education," the release further added. (ANI)

