New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Palestine's Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, on Thursday said that India could play a crucial role in advancing peace in West Asia, particularly in the implementation of the two-state solution, even as New Delhi considers an invitation to join the proposed Board of Peace.

Responding to a question on India's possible participation in the Board of Peace and his expectations from New Delhi, Abu Shawesh said the decision rests entirely with the Indian government.

"I cannot suggest, because I'm not the one who decides. But I'm pretty sure that India will go on to analyse internally, to discuss whether to become part of this Board of Peace or not. But at the end of the day, India can play a crucial role when it comes to the peace itself - peace, not the Board of Peace. When it comes to peace, India can play a crucial role in peace itself, in the two-state solution, in the implementation of the two-state solution, and in putting an end to the Israeli occupation."

The remarks come amid renewed international efforts to explore mechanisms aimed at ending the prolonged conflict between Israel and Palestine. India has traditionally supported a two-state solution, calling for an independent and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with Israel in peace and security.

New Delhi has not officially commented on the invitation to join the Board of Peace.

India has maintained engagement with both Israel and Palestine, positioning itself as a key stakeholder in regional stability and dialogue.

Last month, India reiterated its support for peace and stability in West Asia, welcoming the adoption of the Gaza Peace Plan during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delegation-level talks with Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, the Ministry of External Affairs said while addressing the special briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jordan.

Responding to a question on discussions related to Gaza and regional matters, MEA Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra said that "on regional issues, the leaders reiterated the importance of peace and stability in the region," and that "in this regard, they welcomed the adoption of the Gaza Peace Plan." She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's long-standing position on Palestine during the discussions. (ANI)

