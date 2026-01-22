South Korean actor Yoon Bak and his wife, model Kim Su Bin, have officially become parents. The couple welcomed a healthy baby boy on Thursday, January 22, 2026, marking a new chapter for the pair two years after their marriage. BTS World Tour: All You Need To Know About K-Pop Supergroup’s 2026–2027 Concerts; India Missing From Lineup.

Yoon Bak and Kim Su Bin Welcome Their First Child

The news was confirmed by Yoon’s agency, Blitzway Entertainment, in a statement released to various Korean media outlets. The agency shared that the birth took place recently and provided a brief update on the family's status.

"Actor Yoon Bak recently experienced the joy of becoming a father to a son," the statement read. "Both the mother and the child are in good health. We ask for your warm blessings and support for the family."

A Quietly Nurtured Romance

Yoon Bak and Kim Su Bin first went public with their relationship in May 2023, when the actor shared a heartfelt, handwritten letter to fans announcing his intention to marry his longtime girlfriend.

The couple held a private wedding ceremony in Seoul on September 2, 2023, attended by close friends, family, and colleagues. Throughout their marriage, the two have occasionally shared glimpses of their life together on social media, often referred to by fans as "lovestagrams," while maintaining a generally low profile regarding their private life.

Recent and Upcoming Projects

The birth of their son comes during a busy period for Yoon Bak's career. The 38-year-old actor recently received praise for his performance in the drama For Eagle Brothers. He is well-known for his versatile roles in popular series such as Doctor Slump, Forecasting Love and Weather, You Are My Spring and Itaewon Class.

Kim Su Bin, who is six years younger than Yoon, has maintained a successful career as a model since debuting through the 2012 Supermodel Selection Contest.

