New Delhi, July 24: India and China on Friday reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas at the 17th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) and agreed that early and complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), de-escalation from India-China border areas and full restoration of peace and tranquillity was essential for smooth overall development of bilateral relations.

They also agreed that another meeting of senior commanders may be held soon so as to work out further steps to ensure expeditiously complete disengagement and de-escalation.

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia) in External Affairs Ministry and Director General of Boundary and Oceanic Dept of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.

A External Affairs Ministry release said that the two sides reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas and the ongoing disengagement process along the Line of Actual Control (LAC )in the Western Sector.

"They agreed that early and complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas in accordance with bilateral agreement and protocols and full restoration of peace and tranquillity was essential for smooth overall development of bilateral relations," the release said.

The two sides noted that this was in accordance with the agreement reached between the two Special Representatives (SRs) during their telephonic conversation on July 5, 2020.

"They agreed in this regard that it was necessary for both sides to sincerely implement the understandings reached between Senior Commanders in their meetings till date. The two sides agreed that another meeting of the Senior Commanders may be held soon so as to work out further steps to ensure expeditiously complete disengagement and de-escalation and restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas," the release said.

The two countries have held military and diplomatic consultations following face-off between troops of two sides in Eastern Ladakh and the military build-up by China. The 16th meeting of WMCC on India-China Border Affairs was held earlier this month.

Recent media reports have said that People's Liberation Army (PLA) was not in a mood to de-escalate the situation on LAC as it has a continued deployment of around 40,000 troops in its front and depth areas for the Eastern Ladakh sector.

WMCC was established in 2012 as an institutional mechanism for consultation and coordination for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas, as well as to exchange views on strengthening communication and cooperation, including between their border security personnel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)