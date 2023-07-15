Paris [France], July 15 (ANI): India and France on Friday said that they believe in free, open, inclusive, secure and peaceful Indo-Pacific regions. The two nations noted that they seek to secure economic and security interests and build a balanced and stable order in the region.

The two nations have released India-France Indo-Pacific Roadmap. The roadmap said that India and France are strategically located resident powers and key partners with vital stakes in the Indo-Pacific.

"The Indo-French partnership in the Indian Ocean has become an important focus of our bilateral relations. In 2018, India and France agreed on a ‘Joint Strategic Vision of India-France Cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region’. We are now ready to extend our joint efforts to the Pacific," the statement said.

"Our two countries believe in a free, open, inclusive, secure and peaceful Indo Pacific region. Our cooperation seeks to secure our own economic and security interests; ensure equal and free access to global commons; build partnerships of prosperity and sustainability in the region; advance the rule of international law; and, working with others in the region and beyond, build a balanced and stable order in the region, with respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said further.

According to the statement, PM Modi's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and French President Emmanuel Macron's vision of security and cooperation outlined in the Indo-Pacific strategy is "very much aligned." It further said that the cooperation between India and France is "comprehensive" and covers defence, security, economic, connectivity, infrastructure, sustainability and human-centric development.

The statement said, "Our bilateral cooperation advances our mutual security and supports peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Our cooperation extends from seabed to space. We will continue to deepen our exchanges, cooperate on situational and domain awareness, intensify maritime cooperation across the region such as the one we conduct in the South West Indian Ocean Region in liaison with partner countries in the region."

India and France will increase naval visits and develop defence industrial capabilities in India and jointly support the needs of other nations, according to the statement. The two nations announced that they will continue to develop comprehensive cooperation including the French overseas territories of La Reunion, New Caledonia and French Polynesia and in coordination with other countries in the region and beyond.

The two nations will continue to work together to extend development cooperation to nations in other regions, Africa, the Indian Ocean Region, South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. The two nations announced that they will strengthen plurilateral arrangements with Australia and UAE and build new ones in the region.

"We will strengthen our plurilateral arrangements with Australia and UAE and build new ones in the region. We will strengthen our cooperation in regional forums such as Indian Ocean Rim Association, Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, the Indian Ocean Commission, Djibouti Code of Conduct, the ADMM+ and ARF," the statement said.

India and France announced that they will strengthen maritime security coordination through IFC-IOR in India, EMASoH in UAE and Atalanta, RCOC in Seychelles, RMIFC in Madagascar and ReCAAP in Singapore. France also supports India’s willingness to join Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

"We believe that India-France partnership will be a crucial pillar of the inter-connected and intersecting arrangements in Indo Pacific region and indispensable for a peaceful and prosperous future for the Indo Pacific region," the statement said.

The two nations will work together to advance the objectives of Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative which aims to address common challenges in the region through collaborative actions under its seven pillars.

"Under France’s lead on the Maritime Resources pillar, we will work together to implement practical projects, in synergy with, and under, the various bilateral, regional and global initiatives by the two sides, for creating an ecosystem for sustainable development of maritime resources and combatting activities like IUU fishing," the statement said.

The two nations launched the International Solar Alliance and are committed to the deployment of renewable energies in the region. France and India are also proposing that start-ups in the region benefit from the Solar X Challenge project. The two nations are continuing to implement the Indo-Pacific Parks Partnership and are supporting a mangrove conservation initiative aimed at the Pacific States in particular.

Both sides will work on finalizing the India-France Indo-Pacific Triangular Development Cooperation Fund. The partnership between India and France in the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure will help build a more resilient and sustainable future for the people of the region, particularly in the small island states.

France has invited India to join the KIWA initiative, a multi-donor program designed to strengthen resilience to climate change and the preservation of biodiversity in the Pacific through simplified financial support for concrete projects.

Furthermore, the two nations will work to develop the Indo-French Health Campus for the Indo-Pacific, with the goal of making it a regional magnet for research and academia. The two nations might also consider to open the Campus to Pacific Island nationals. (ANI)

PM Modi held delegation-level talks with French President at Elysee Palace, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet. The discussions between the two leaders covered a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation including defence, space, civil nuclear, science & technology, trade & investment, energy, climate action, culture and people-to-people ties.

Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "Charting the future of Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron held tête-à-tête and delegation-level talks in the Élysée Palace. Agenda covered a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation including defence, space, civil nuclear, science & technology, trade & investment, energy, climate action, culture and people to people ties."

He further stated, "Discussions also held on India’s G20 presidency, issues related to Indo-Pacific and on regional and global issues. Ambitious outcome documents adopted, including Horizon 2047: Charting the future of India-France Strategic Partnership."

PM Modi was on a two-day visit to France to attend the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. PM Modi's visit coincided with India and France celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership. (ANI)

