EIU has recently released a report on the list of the ‘Most Liveable Cities in the World 2023’. The evaluation of these cities was done with the help of basic parameters, including environment, education, culture, healthcare and stability. These parameters are essential for living a good quality life. The report covered 172 cities in its evaluation.

The research and analysis division of the Economist Group, The Economist Intelligence Unit, was founded in 1946 with headquarters in London and offers forecasting and advisory services through research and analysis, including monthly country reports, five-year country economic forecasts, country risk service reports, and industry reports. Delhi No More in List of World's Top 10 Most Polluted Cities; CM Arvind Kejriwal Congratulates Delhiites, Vows To Bring India's Capital in List of Most Clean Cities.

Top Cities To Live In

Austria's Vienna has once again been named the world's best city to live in. According to the survey, Vienna's success may be attributed to its extraordinary blend of stability, a diverse range of cultural experiences, a solid infrastructure, and exceptional health and educational offerings. With the exception of the Covid-19 pandemic, the city has consistently maintained its place in recent years.

Top Indian Cities To Live In

Indian cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, are also on the list at 141, 144, 147, and 148th, respectively. Although stability saw a little drop, the index score improved from the year before, demonstrating the pandemic's global recovery. According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) Global Liveability Index for 2023, Delhi and Mumbai may be the 'most liveable' cities in India. However, they still have a long way to go before they can catch up to international norms. New York, London and Hong Kong Top the List of Cities Where the Ultra-rich Own the Most.

Worst Cities To Live In

While the report has shown great improvement in terms of many cities, EIU identified the worst cities to live in as well. They include Damascus (Syria), Tripoli (Libya), Algiers (Algeria), Lagos (Nigeria), and Karachi (Pakistan). Health risks resulting from improper drainage and waste disposal frequently pose serious problems for the welfare of residents. Karachi, a major economic hub for the nation, ranks among the worst places to live because it fails to provide for the needs of its citizens.

The return to normalcy following the COVID-19 pandemic and improvements in healthcare and education in poorer nations have contributed to this year's average liveability score reaching a 15-year high.

