New York [US], May 14 (ANI): India is actively engaging with the United Nations to address terrorism, particularly in the context of the Pahalgam terror attack.

On Wednesday, an Indian technical team is meeting with the Monitoring Team of the 1267 Sanctions Committee and other partner countries in New York.

The team will also meet the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED).

On Tuesday, during the weekly briefing, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasised the links of the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack and The Resistance Front- a terror group that owned up to their involvement in the attack twice.

"You know we have had several rounds of briefings and in these briefings we have also shared with you the kind of linkage we see between the perpetrators of the attack of Pahalgam, in particular The Resistance Front. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in his statement, also made very clear the kind of evidence that we see, and an investigation is going on in this particular matter," he said.

Jaiswal said that the TRF took responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack twice before rolling back their statement.

"You would have seen that TRF had taken responsibility and then, second time again, on the second day, twice they had taken responsibility, and thereafter, possibly at the behest of their handlers, they rolled it back," he said.

Jaiswal added that India is still pursuing the listing of TRF in the United Nations by the UN Security Council's UNCC 1267 sanctions committee.

"But TRF is one organization which is a front of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and you would understand that we have been pursuing listing of TRF in the United Nations by the United Nations Security Council by the UNCC 1267 sanctions committee. We'll update you on as to how the investigation progresses in this matter," he said.

Jaiswal said that India is sharing the details of the investigations of the attack with the UNSC, hoping that they will take note of it.

"Over the last two years or so, since 2023-24, we have been sharing information with the United Nations Security Council, the monitoring team of the sanctions committee, as to why the terrorist TRF, which is the front for Lashkar-e-Taiba, should be listed as a terrorist entity. We will also be sharing more details in a few days, and hopefully, the Security Council 1267 monitoring team will take strong note of what we present and file and take due action against what is required," he said.

Earlier on May 7, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted Pakistan's role in removing references to the terrorist group The Resistance Front (TRF), which claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terrorist attack, from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) press statement issued on April 25. He recalled how India had earlier shared inputs regarding the TRF with the UN, bringing out its role as a cover for terrorists based in Pakistan. (ANI)

