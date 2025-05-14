Florida, May 14: A 24-year-old home health nurse was recently arrested by Florida police for allegedly abusing an 18-year-old, specially abled woman in the United States. The accused nurse has been identified as Nia Ayers. The St. Cloud Police Department of Florida confirmed the news. In an official release, police officials said that Nia Ayers was arrested for abusing the victim who was under her care.

The St. Cloud Police Department said that the home health nurse was charged with aggravated abuse of the elderly or disabled after she was caught on camera abusing her patient. The disturbing footage captured on home security cameras was submitted to the authorities as proof. It is learned that the victim is a non-verbal quadriplegic woman who is diagnosed with cerebral palsy. ‘I Truly Love You’: Florida Teacher Resigns After Writing Disturbing Love Letter to 11-Year-Old Student, Investigation Ongoing (Watch Video).

The police statement said that the victim was allegedly assaulted multiple times while under the nurse's care. The CCTV footage shows Nia Ayers repeatedly taping the victim's mouth shut before going on to rip the tape off. In the disturbing videos caught on camera, the home health nurse was also seen holding a washcloth to cover the patient's mouth as she went about shaking the woman's BiPAP breathing machine, with the device being connected to the victim's nose.

According to the official release, the incident came to light when the victim's mother noticed cuts and scrapes on her daughter's face, mouth and eyelids. This prompted the woman's mother to review the home camera footage, which further led to contacting the police. Speaking about the incident, Douglas Goerke, Chief of Police, St Cloud Police Department, said that the victim was completely unable to defend herself. US Shocker: Nurse Loses License Over Moral Breach After Allegedly Engaging in Sexual Acts With 15-Year-Old Stepson in Florida.

"This is a truly heinous act, and we are concerned there may be other victims," Douglas Goerke added. On Wednesday night, May 7, home health nurse Nia Ayers turned herself in to the police station after the SCPD obtained an arrest warrant against her.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2025 08:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).