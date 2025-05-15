New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Foreign Affairs Minister of Honduras, Eduardo Enrique Reina Garcia, has stressed the importance of strengthening his country's relationship with India, calling India a "key player in the world."

Speaking to ANI, Garcia said, "For Honduras, it is very important to strengthen its relationship with India as it is a key player in the world."

He also spoke about the existing cooperation between the two countries in several areas. "We have a very good partnership and cooperation with India in many areas, including education, health, climate change, energy, and food security," Garcia said.

The Honduran Foreign Minister described his meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as very productive. This visit marks his third trip to India. "My meetings with Foreign Minister Jaishankar have been very productive. This is my third visit to India," he stated.

Garcia also reaffirmed Honduras' support for India's bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He expressed his country's solidarity with India and spoke about the growing friendship between the two nations.

"We supported India in many fields," Garcia said. "I think we have deepened our relationship with India. We have sent condolences to India on many issues, like the recent Pahlagam terror attack. This partnership and friendship are very important."

India's campaign for a permanent seat at the UNSC has been gaining support from several countries, including Honduras.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met with Garcia at the inauguration of the Honduras Embassy in Delhi.

"Delighted to jointly inaugurate the Embassy of Republic of Honduras along with FM @EnriqueReinaHN today in Delhi. This inauguration marks a new milestone in our partnership, centred on mutual respect and mutual commitment," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Both the leaders discussed cooperation as Global South partners including possibilities in health, digital, capacity development, energy and disaster response.

Jaishankar also appreciated Honduras' message of "solidarity" in opposing terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Notably, Garcia is on a four-day visit to India from May 15 to 18. (ANI)

