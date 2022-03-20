New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): India and Japan on Saturday launched a Clean Energy Partnership (CEP) for cooperation towards achieving sustainable economic growth, addressing climate change and ensuring energy security.

The initiative was launched on the occasion of the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit being held in New Delhi. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is on a two-day visit to India (March 19-20) for a summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

"The partnership will lead to clean growth by boosting job creation, innovation and investments. It will also demonstrate to the world that India and Japan are at the forefront in delivering on the ambitious climate and sustainable development goals," a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the partnership said.

"Cooperation under this partnership will build on the work already being covered out by the two sides under the foundation of the 'India-Japan Energy Dialogue' established in 2007 and will substantially expand the areas of collaboration for mutual benefit," the statement further said

"They (Indian and Japanese PMs) welcomed the launch of the India-Japan Clean Energy Partnership (CEP) for cooperation towards achieving sustainable economic growth, addressing climate change and ensuring energy security, in areas such as electric vehicles (EV), storage systems including batteries, electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI), solar energy, clean including green hydrogen/ammonia, wind energy, exchange of views on respective energy transition plans, energy efficiency, CCUS (Carbon dioxide Capturing, Utilization and Storage) and Carbon Recycling," a joint press statement by India and Japan said.

The implementation of the partnership will be undertaken under the existing ' India-Japan Energy Dialogue', among various stakeholders such as Ministries and organizations involved in this mechanism, MEA informed.

Under the partnership, cooperation may also extend into the areas of waste management, clean steel, clean construction, sustainable urban development and water management, MEA statement further said.

The two Prime Ministers also committed to continuing further discussions for establishing the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) between India and Japan for the implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, the statement said, adding that they also reaffirmed their determination to promote environmental cooperation in other areas.

"The Prime Ministers, building on the outcome of COP26, recognized the importance and imminence of tackling climate change and shared the importance of various pathways for pragmatic energy transitions reflecting different national circumstances and constant innovation to achieving global net-zero emission," the joint statement said.

The UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) brought together 120 world leaders and over 40,000 registered participants who deliberated on all facets of climate change -- the science, the solutions, the political will to act, and clear indications of action while reaffirming the Paris Clime accord of 2015.

"Prime Minister Kishida commended India's initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and conveyed that Japan would be joining the Indian-Swedish climate initiative LeadIT to promote heavy industry transition. They welcomed the signing of the MoC on Sustainable Urban Development," the joint statement said. (ANI)

